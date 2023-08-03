Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down C$4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$78.55. 3,062,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,188. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.84.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

