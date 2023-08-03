Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declines By 8.2%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.05. 4,572,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,771. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

