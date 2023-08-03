Short Interest in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Declines By 7.7%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

AESI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 227,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.