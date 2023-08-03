Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Decreases By 8.1%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 3,782,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.27 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.