Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Increases By 6.7%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

