Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Declines By 7.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 264,768 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,303.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.9 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

