Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Declines By 8.4%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. Codexis has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

