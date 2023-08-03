Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Rises By 6.4%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Get Corteva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 3,358,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. Corteva has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.