Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Drops By 7.9%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 476,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 102,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.