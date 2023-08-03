Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Drops By 7.9%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 476,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 102,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.59.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
