Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expands By 5.7%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,057. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $676,179 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Get Our Latest Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.