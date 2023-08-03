Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Decreases By 7.7%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Deluxe Stock Performance
NYSE:DLX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 597,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
