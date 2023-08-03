Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Decreases By 7.7%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE:DLX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 597,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.