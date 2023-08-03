Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 8.0%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Despegar.com Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,129. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $509.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Stories

