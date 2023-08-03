Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 8.0%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE DESP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,129. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $509.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
