Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Grows By 5.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of EGO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 1,154,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,785. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 1,586,934 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

