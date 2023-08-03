Short Interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Increases By 5.3%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Embecta Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMBC stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 468,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embecta by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Embecta by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 252,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Embecta by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

