Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Decreases By 7.8%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 18,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.
Insider Activity at First Horizon
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Price Performance
FHN traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 31.75%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
