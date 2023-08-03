Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Decreases By 8.2%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 232,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $72.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

