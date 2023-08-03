Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases By 5.4%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. 5,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSBW

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.