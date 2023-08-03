Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Increases By 5.3%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 766,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.