Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Increases By 6.9%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.6 %

GTIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,034. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

