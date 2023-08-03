Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Decreases By 8.5%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.2 %

HAE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

