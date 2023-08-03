Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Increases By 6.3%

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 677,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of inTEST

In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 122,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 34,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,688. inTEST has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.98.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

