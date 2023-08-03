Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Grows By 6.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 48,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% in the first quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Read Our Latest Report on IQ

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.