Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Grows By 6.6%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $20.58 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Read More
