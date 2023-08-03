Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Grows By 6.6%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $20.58 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

