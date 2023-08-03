Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Rises By 5.2%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $14.92 on Thursday, hitting $427.99. 415,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,754. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.89 and its 200 day moving average is $378.97. McKesson has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $435.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.50.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

