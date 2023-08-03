Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 21.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.86.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

