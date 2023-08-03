Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 154,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,369,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

