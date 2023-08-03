Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,663 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ANGL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 593,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

