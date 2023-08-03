Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 7,407 Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.54% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,071.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.57. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $109.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

