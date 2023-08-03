Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 297,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $140,493,000 after buying an additional 97,615 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 32,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $502.98. The stock had a trading volume of 608,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,901. The stock has a market cap of $468.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.80 and a 200 day moving average of $485.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

