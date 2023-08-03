Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

