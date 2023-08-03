Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.30 Million Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) by 238.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.62% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PALC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 5,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,173. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.