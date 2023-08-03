Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $583,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,698. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.