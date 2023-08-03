Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $641,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 295,793 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

