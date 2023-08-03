Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $809,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.06. 312,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

