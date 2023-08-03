Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $1.10 Million in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.10% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,743,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

