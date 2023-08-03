Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after buying an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after buying an additional 680,167 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after buying an additional 478,975 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,657. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

