Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 3,863 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.48. The stock had a trading volume of 157,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,437. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

