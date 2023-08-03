Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 267 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 647,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $388.47. 427,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.