SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SILV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $654.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

