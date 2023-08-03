SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.24

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 19035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

SinglePoint Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

