SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.21 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $260.25 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,169.39 or 1.00079048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002256 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21521198 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,239,699.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

