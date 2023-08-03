Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 6,727,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,008,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 9,254,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

