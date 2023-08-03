SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $145.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

SITM traded up $11.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $163.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,062,851.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,062,851.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 6.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

