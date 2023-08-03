SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $127.26

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.26, but opened at $136.81. SiTime shares last traded at $135.18, with a volume of 77,540 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,787 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in SiTime by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

