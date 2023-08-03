SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.0275

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SKALE Network has a market cap of $128.53 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,673,852,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

