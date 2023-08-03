Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 67,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $698,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 77,499 shares of company stock worth $809,710. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Skillz by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,912 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillz by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 439,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.66. Skillz has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $44.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

