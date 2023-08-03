Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 3.6%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.60. 22,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 42,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap One

Snap One Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.36 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 6,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 6,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $55,454.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,792,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,548.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,239 shares of company stock worth $134,624 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Snap One by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Snap One by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.