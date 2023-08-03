Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 14,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 42,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $55,454.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,792,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,548.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 6,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,679,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $55,454.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,792,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,548.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,239 shares of company stock valued at $134,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snap One by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap One by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap One during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Snap One by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

