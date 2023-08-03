SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Trading 6.4% Higher

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.51 and last traded at C$40.32. Approximately 185,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 282,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.88.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 368.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.18.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.5991561 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

