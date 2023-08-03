SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after acquiring an additional 721,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 484,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.